Insider Selling: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Insider Sells 67,000 Shares of Stock

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 416,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,933. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after buying an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after buying an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 33.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after buying an additional 1,786,724 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

