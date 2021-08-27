Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Sells $495,231.92 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

