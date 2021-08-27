Insider Selling: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Sells $1,788,750.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl W. Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $860,600.00.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

