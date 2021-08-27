Insider Selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

