Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00.

GoPro stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

