Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 1,044 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -257.26 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.