Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Sells 2,715 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $978.72 million, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.52. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 450.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 18.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter worth about $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

