Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $31.54 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

