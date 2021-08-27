Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 36,132 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BJ opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.