Insider Buying: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Buys C$2,520,500.00 in Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,643,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

