Insider Buying: ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) insider Sanjeev Pandya acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of IMM opened at GBX 8.05 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.48. ImmuPharma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.27 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.