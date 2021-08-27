Insider Buying: ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) insider Sanjeev Pandya acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
Shares of IMM opened at GBX 8.05 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.48. ImmuPharma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.27 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.37.
About ImmuPharma
