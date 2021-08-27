Insider Buying: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Acquires 181,506 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $994.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.