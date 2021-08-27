Insider Buying: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Acquires 181,506 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $994.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.
About Funko
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
