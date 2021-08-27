Insider Buying: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Purchases $50,400.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director David Proman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.09. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $473,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth $663,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 112.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 56.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

