Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 22.41%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

