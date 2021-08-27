Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $11,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $18,891,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,154,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,391,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GENI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18.
Genius Sports Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
