Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $11,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at $18,891,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,154,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,391,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GENI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

GENI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

