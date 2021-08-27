Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

