Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,009 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

