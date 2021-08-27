Inlet Private Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

