Infomedia Ltd (IFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Infomedia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Get Infomedia alerts:

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues and service quoting software systems for the parts and service sectors of the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat Live, an electronic parts catalog; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.