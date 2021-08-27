Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IDEXY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

