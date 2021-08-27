indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for indie Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $10.12 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

