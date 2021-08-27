IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

