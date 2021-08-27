IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $236.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

