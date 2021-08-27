IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.45 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

