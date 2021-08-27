IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.60.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

