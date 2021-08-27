Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMUN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 1,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10. Immune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Get Immune Therapeutics alerts:

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.