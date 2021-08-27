Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,561. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

