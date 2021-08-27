Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.11 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,853 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. 41,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

