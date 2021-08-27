Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded up $11.34 on Friday, hitting $438.81. 3,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,757. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.19.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

