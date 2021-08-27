Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $109.70. The stock had a trading volume of 539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

