Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.70. 18,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,624. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.