IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) vs. NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Financial Analysis

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IKONICS has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IKONICS and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% NantHealth -88.73% N/A -17.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IKONICS and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 3.64 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 3.34 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -8.15

IKONICS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Summary

IKONICS beats NantHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

