IDEAYA Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 474 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

