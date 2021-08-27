Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICVX. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ICVX opened at $35.45 on Monday. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

