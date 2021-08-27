iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 424,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,517. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

