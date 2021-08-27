ICHI Reaches Market Cap of $15.89 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00009743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $15.89 million and $5.04 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00128258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00153842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,051.45 or 0.99403115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.99 or 0.01013627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.00 or 0.06690107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,933 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars.

