ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $384.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the lowest is $381.93 million. ICF International reported sales of $360.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $93.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

