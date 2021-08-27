Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,755.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $37,755.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $8,561.95 or 0.17718864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00130542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00153487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.14 or 0.99818012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.81 or 0.01015724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.14 or 0.06684744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

