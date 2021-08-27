Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 199.4% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 199.4% from the July 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IBDRY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,871. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBDRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

