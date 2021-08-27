i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICABY remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. i-CABLE Communications has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get i-CABLE Communications alerts:

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for i-CABLE Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-CABLE Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.