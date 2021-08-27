i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICABY remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. i-CABLE Communications has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.
i-CABLE Communications Company Profile
