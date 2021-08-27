Hydra (HYDRA) Market Capitalization Hits $66.44 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $66.44 million and approximately $582,901.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.22 or 0.00036334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00124778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00153728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.38 or 1.00112376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01020190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.06641538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,281,050 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

