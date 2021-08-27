HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Cap of $548,958.79

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $548,958.79 and approximately $84,788.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055589 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

