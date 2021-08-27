HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $17.21 on Friday, reaching $701.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,035. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $695.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $610.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

