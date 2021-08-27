Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of HTHT opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -266.22 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 266,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,037 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

