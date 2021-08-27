Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

