Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.56. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.