Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $145.71 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.46.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

