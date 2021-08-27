Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.