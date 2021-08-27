Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

NYSE:TT opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.11. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

