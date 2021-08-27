Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

